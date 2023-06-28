Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky touts reforms, modernization in Ukrainian Constitution Day address

by Martin Fornusek June 28, 2023 6:32 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press briefing in Kyiv on June 2, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the country's goals for security, modernization, and development during his address to the parliament on Constitution Day on June 28.

Zelensky noted that, since the restoration of its independence, Ukraine has been dealing with corruption and injustice, but is now making strides toward development and progress.

"We need a doctrine for our state that should answer all the fundamental questions about Ukraine and our future — for ourselves, for our neighbors, and for everyone in the world. We need a new system, new rules, new opportunities," he said.

"I would like to propose the main points of reference for national discussion: the philosophy of our victory, the global nature of Ukrainian security, the politics of heroes, the politics of justice, and transformation in 10 years."

Zelensky said that Ukraine's victory means the restoration of sovereignty in its legal borders, and the opportunity to join NATO and the EU. He commented that Russia's defeat will create a safer region in the Black Sea, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and elsewhere.

According to the head of state, Ukraine faces the task of economic and industrial restoration and development. The country aims for the benchmark of $1 trillion of gross domestic product, Zelensky said.

Ukraine is to focus on modernizing education and helping to nurture skilled labor at home. According to Zelensky, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a program in that regard.

According to the president, Ukraine has the potential to become a guarantor of Europe's energy security by developing nuclear and renewable energy. He also reminded the need for a strong domestic defense industry in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelensky touched upon legal reforms, saying that no person should be able to call themself an oligarch and all should be equal before the law. The president also voiced support for the legalization of medical cannabis.

The president highlighted Ukraine's role as a pioneer in innovation and digitalization, such as in the digitalization of bureaucratic processes which provides inspiration to other countries.

Ukraine's head of state praised the country's social progress, saying culture should become one of Ukraine's main exports.

Zelensky talked of the importance of civil society in fighting corruption and crime, naming Kateryna Handziuk, an anti-corruption activist who was killed in 2018.

Author: Martin Fornusek
