Zelensky to submit bill on multiple citizenship to parliament

President Volodymyr Zelensky will submit a bill on multiple citizenship to Ukraine's parliament, he announced on Jan. 22 in a video address dedicated to the Ukrainian Unity Day.

“All people of Ukrainian origin and their descendants from different countries will be allowed to have our citizenship. Of course, except for the citizens of the aggressor state,” Zelensky said.

During an end-year press conference on Dec. 19, Zelensky said that multiple citizenship could be a way to help Ukrainians who left the country after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion to maintain a connection with their homeland.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also supported the legal holding of multiple citizenship by Ukrainians, excluding the citizenship of Russia or other "unfriendly countries."

"Therefore, multiple citizenship should be one of the elements of state policy aimed at preserving and developing the global Ukrainian community," Kuleba said.

In a video address dedicated to Ukrainian Unity Day, Zelensky said that the bill on multiple citizenship would refer to Ukrainians abroad and international volunteers currently defending Ukraine.

After the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, millions of Ukrainians fled the country. By November 2023, over four million people reside in EU states under a temporary protection mechanism.

According to the Ukrainian Constitution currently, Ukrainians can hold only a single citizenship.