Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Olaf Scholz, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France
Edit post

Zelensky to meet with UK, Germany, Italy, France leaders within next day

by Kateryna Denisova October 9, 2024 9:34 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in New York, U.S., on Sept. 25, 2024. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to meet with the leaders of the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy within the next day, he said at a press conference in Croatia on Oct.9.

Zelensky will hold talks with key partners on whom the military component of Ukraine's strengthening depends, the president said.

"I will meet separately in each country with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany. I will try to be swift, and then I will present the victory plan to all our partners at Ramstein," he added.

The five-point plan was presented to Biden during Zelensky's trip to the U.S. in late September. Kyiv was planning to unveil it to other leaders at the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany later this week, but the summit was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden had canceled his overseas travel.

As part of his European tour, Zelensky is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Oct. 10, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources.

Ukraine's president will also meet Pope Francis, who was previously criticized for controversial remarks on Russia and calls for Ukraine to raise the white flag.

As signs of talks about West Germany model for Ukraine peace emerge, experts weigh in on feasibility
Ukraine is seeking membership in the NATO military alliance as a part of its plan to end Russia’s war, and recent reports suggest a West Germany model is seriously being discussed among Kyiv and its allies. During a September visit to the U.S., Head of the Presidential Office
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.