Zelensky to meet with UK, Germany, Italy, France leaders within next day

President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to meet with the leaders of the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy within the next day, he said at a press conference in Croatia on Oct.9.

Zelensky will hold talks with key partners on whom the military component of Ukraine's strengthening depends, the president said.

"I will meet separately in each country with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany. I will try to be swift, and then I will present the victory plan to all our partners at Ramstein," he added.

The five-point plan was presented to Biden during Zelensky's trip to the U.S. in late September. Kyiv was planning to unveil it to other leaders at the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany later this week, but the summit was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden had canceled his overseas travel.

As part of his European tour, Zelensky is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Oct. 10, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources.

Ukraine's president will also meet Pope Francis, who was previously criticized for controversial remarks on Russia and calls for Ukraine to raise the white flag.