Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky thanks Germany for decision to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 4:15 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 25 thanked Germany for its U-turn decision to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, calling the move “important and timely."

“I am sincerely grateful to (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz and all our friends in Germany,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Germany confirmed on Jan. 25 that it would provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks and allow other countries to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve Leopard 2 deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.

ABC News reported on Jan. 24, citing sources familiar with the matter, that there were 12 countries ready to give about 100 Leopards to Ukraine if Germany greenlights it.

As opposed to Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia use on the battlefield, Western tanks’ mobility and increased firepower could help Ukrainians to liberate more territories.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
