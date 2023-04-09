Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: ‘Terrorist state’ Russia kills civilians in Zaporizhzhia on Palm Sunday

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2023 10:57 PM
Volodymyr Ziganov stands on the rubble of his destroyed house in Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an April 9 video message that Russia is once again proving its status as a terrorist state with its attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing two civilians, including a 10-year-old girl.

Russia struck the city with S-300 missiles on Palm Sunday, a Christian feast celebrated a week before Easter.

“This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday,” Zelensky said. “So Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity.”

Over the weekend, Russia attacked eight of Ukraine's 24 regions, killing five civilians and injuring at least eight.

According to the March report published by the UN, more than  8,230 Ukrainian civilians were killed and around 13,730 were injured.  

However, the numbers could be much higher, as there are no statistics on casualties in Russian-occupied territories, including in the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, which was heavily bombed by Russia after the all-out invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
