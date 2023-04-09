Zelensky: ‘Terrorist state’ Russia kills civilians in Zaporizhzhia on Palm Sunday

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an April 9 video message that Russia is once again proving its status as a terrorist state with its attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing two civilians, including a 10-year-old girl.

Russia struck the city with S-300 missiles on Palm Sunday, a Christian feast celebrated a week before Easter.

“This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday,” Zelensky said. “So Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity.”

Over the weekend, Russia attacked eight of Ukraine's 24 regions, killing five civilians and injuring at least eight.

According to the March report published by the UN, more than 8,230 Ukrainian civilians were killed and around 13,730 were injured.

However, the numbers could be much higher, as there are no statistics on casualties in Russian-occupied territories, including in the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, which was heavily bombed by Russia after the all-out invasion.



