Zelensky teases multiple 'important personnel decisions' coming soon

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 28 that his team is "preparing several important personnel decisions" that will be "announced soon."

Zelensky's comments followed meetings with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"We are preparing several important personnel decisions," Zelensky said via his official Telegram channel the evening of Dec. 28.

"The decrees will be announced soon."

Zelensky did not provide any further details on what departments or officials would be affected by the new decisions.

Earlier this year, Zelensky launched a major government reshuffle, replacing key ministers and appointing a number of new advisors and deputies.

In February 2024, Zelensky also replaced Ukraine's top military leadership, dismissing former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place.

Ukrainian media outlets reported in fall 2024 that Zelensky was considering dismissing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov. The president has denied those reports.