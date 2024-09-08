Zelensky appoints new advisors, deputies amid government reshuffle

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed his speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn and former Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin as his new advisors as part of a major government reshuffle, according to presidential decrees published online.

Zelensky also appointed Iryna Vereshchuk, former head of the Reintegration Ministry, and Viktor Mykyta, former head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration as new deputies to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office.

Ukraine's parliament approved Kamyshin's resignation on Sept. 4. He had been in his post at the Strategic Industries Ministry since March 2023 and had been tasked with bolstering Ukraine's domestic weapons production. Following Kamyshin's resignation, Herman Smetanin currently heads the ministry.

The dismissals of Vereshchuk and Mykyta were announced on Sept. 5 and 6, respectively.

Before Vereshchuk's appointment as Yermak's deputy, she was head of the Reintegration of Occupied Territories Ministry for nearly three years. The government is currently reforming the ministry, which has the working title "Ministry for Bringing Ukrainians Home."

Mykyta served in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) before being appointed the head of the southwestern Zakarpattia Oblast in 2021.