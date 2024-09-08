The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Zelensky appoints new advisors, deputies amid government reshuffle

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 8, 2024 2:11 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin as his new advisor.
Alexander Kamyshin, then-minister of strategic industries, attends the Annual International Veterans Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 22, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed his speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn and former Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin as his new advisors as part of a major government reshuffle, according to presidential decrees published online.

Zelensky also appointed Iryna Vereshchuk, former head of the Reintegration Ministry, and Viktor Mykyta, former head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration as new deputies to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office.

Ukraine's parliament approved Kamyshin's resignation on Sept. 4. He had been in his post at the Strategic Industries Ministry since March 2023 and had been tasked with bolstering Ukraine's domestic weapons production. Following Kamyshin's resignation, Herman Smetanin currently heads the ministry.

The dismissals of Vereshchuk and Mykyta were announced on Sept.  5 and 6, respectively.

Before Vereshchuk's appointment as Yermak's deputy, she was head of the Reintegration of Occupied Territories Ministry for nearly three years. The government is currently reforming the ministry, which has the working title "Ministry for Bringing Ukrainians Home."

Mykyta served in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) before being appointed the head of the southwestern Zakarpattia Oblast in 2021.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
