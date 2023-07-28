Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky signs law moving Christmas in Ukraine to Dec. 25

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2023 6:18 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv on July 21, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on July 28 changing the date of the Christmas state holiday in Ukraine from Jan. 7 to Dec. 25 as part of the efforts to "renounce Russian heritage," the president said.

As further changes, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood will be moved from July 28 to July 15, and Oct. 1 will mark the Day of Ukraine's Defenders and the Day of Intercession of the Holy Mother of God instead of Oct. 14.

On July 27, the independent (autocephalous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine adopted the revised Julian calendar, with the change taking effect on Sep. 1. The revised Julian calendar currently coincides with the Gregorian calendar.

This means that the date of religious celebrations of Christmas will move from Jan. 7 to Dec. 25.

Until recently, both the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and Ukrainian Greek Catholics had used only the older version of the Julian calendar, also used by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Roman Catholics use the Gregorian calendar, while the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and most other autocephalous (independent) Orthodox churches use the revised Julian calendar, which currently coincides with the Gregorian calendar.

Previously the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and Ukrainian Greek Catholics had celebrated Christmas only on Jan. 7 - the same day as Russia. Most Orthodox churches and Roman Catholics celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25.

The developments come amid a backlash against the Russian Orthodox Church's Ukrainian branch.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.