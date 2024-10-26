Skip to content
Zelensky signs law allowing foreigners to serve as officers in International Legion

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 27, 2024 1:11 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a document in his office in Kyiv. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky formally signed a bill on Oct. 25 allowing foreign volunteers fighting in Ukraine's International Legion to serve as officers.

Until now, volunteers could оnly fight as privates or sergeants.

Zelensky finalized the passage of the bill after Ukraine's parliament unanimously adopted amendments to the draft law that led to the changes.

Ukraine's International Legion was launched at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, attracting foreigners who volunteered to defend Ukraine.

Citizens from over 50 countries have joined the unit since the start of the full-scale invasion, including military veterans from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Europe, and beyond, Ukraine's military intelligence said.

The Legion is comprised of two units, one under the jurisdiction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the other subordinated to the military intelligence agency (HUR).

Initially lauded as a PR success, soon it was marred with scandals and stories about misconduct.

The Kyiv Independent's investigation from 2022 revealed leadership misconduct in the unit, both in the parts led by military intelligence and those overseen by the Armed Forces.

The passage of the bill comes as Ukrainian officials have declared the situation on the front line as "extremely difficult."

In recent weeks, North Korean soldiers have appeared training alongside Russian forces in the front line regions. Officials have warned, citing intelligence reports, that North Korean troops may join the fight alongside Russian forces as early as Oct. 27-28.

Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
