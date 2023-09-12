Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky signs decree on mass review of military medics' decisions

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 12, 2023 11:33 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sept. 7, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the review of all decisions by Ukraine's military medical commissions to issue certificates of disability or unfitness for military service made since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to the National Security and Defense Council's decision signed into force by Zelensky, the review should be completed in three months.

The decree also obliges Ukrainian authorities to take a series of measures to improve the process of military medical examinations, including finalizing the digitalization of the commissions' work.

The decision follows a nationwide inspection of military medical commissions, which has uncovered numerous violations and cases of corruption.

Law enforcement searches hundreds of military enlistment offices, medical commissions
Law enforcement agencies have simultaneously conducted hundreds of searches at enlistment offices and military medical commissions across Ukraine, revealing large-scale corruption schemes.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Law enforcement agencies searched multiple medical commissions across the country in recent weeks, discovering that some officials helped draft-age men obtain fake documents proving a disability or being temporarily unfit for military service in exchange for a financial reward.

Ukraine declared general mobilization and martial law after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Men aged 18 to 60 cannot go abroad, with several exceptions.

According to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, up to 20 men are detained daily, attempting to leave the country illegally. Many provide falsified documents to gain passage, including fake medical documentation, falsely "proving" they are unfit for service.

Defense ministry amends rules exempting Ukrainians from mobilization on health grounds
Ukraine’s defense ministry has approved a an amended list of medical conditions which exempt Ukrainians from military service, the Ukrainian Military Pages reported on Sept.3.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
