Defense ministry amends rules exempting Ukrainians from mobilization on health grounds

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's defense ministry has approved an amended list of medical conditions which exempt Ukrainians from military service, the Ukrainian Military Pages reported on Sept. 3.

According to the report, amendments to the law were made on Aug. 18 and entered into force on Aug. 25.

From now on, people with clinically cured tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, slowly progressing blood diseases, thyroid gland diseases with minor functional disorders, and those who are HIV-positive but without symptoms, are considered still fit for military service.

In addition, people suffering from mild mental disorders, neurotic disorders, slowly progressive diseases of the central nervous system and others have been added to the list.

On Aug. 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a mass review of decisions by military medical commissions to issue medical certificates of disability or unfitness for military service, which have been made since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

“Law enforcement officers will continue to check the system of military commissions and clear it of those who use their positions against the security and defense of our state,” Zelensky said.



