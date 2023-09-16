Zelensky: Leading international defense contractors to attend fall industry summit in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is continuing to prepare a forum that will bring together defense industry representatives from around the world, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

According to him, 86 defense contractors from 21 countries have confirmed that they would be participating in the event, which will take place this fall.



"Our task is obvious, - to give Ukraine all the opportunities it needs to produce weapons and ammunition, and to provide modern technologies to have reliable protection against any form of aggression."



"And, apart from that, to spread our experience... of Ukrainian defense among allies and partners."



Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was a major arms exporter, 12th in the world in 2019, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.