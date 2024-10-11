Scholz unveils $1.5 billion allied aid package during meeting with Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany on Oct. 11, receiving new pledges of support from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky's visit is part of a broader European tour during which he hopes to ramp up support for Ukraine and its five-step victory plan.

During a joint press conference, Scholz revealed that Germany had delivered a package of aid for Ukraine worth 600 million euros ($660 million). This included a fifth IRIS-T medium-range system, armored vehicles, tanks, howitzers, ammunition, and drones.

"By the end of the year, with the support of partners — Belgium, Denmark, Norway — we will deliver another package worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to Ukraine," Scholz said. It will include IRIS-T, Skynex, and Gepard anti-aircraft weaponry, as well as artillery, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.

"I am grateful to Germany, and personally to you, Olaf, for your powerful assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky said, noting that Berlin provided the most important support in terms of air defenses.

Germany provided at least three Patriot systems to Ukraine, along with several Gepard and IRIS-T systems.

Zelensky's visit to Germany follows his trips to the U.K., France, and Italy, where he met leaders of the respective countries to present them with Ukraine's five-step victory plan.

Ukraine's head of state is touring the European countries to rally support for the plan, which Kyiv describes as a path toward just and lasting peace.

The situation grows ever more dire for the besieged country as Russian forces keep pressing on in the east, and the population faces energy deficits in the coming winter. In the meantime, the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House next month prompts fears of weakened U.S. support.