Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, global peace summit, Peace talks
Edit post

Russia blackmailing some leaders ahead of Ukraine's peace summit, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova May 31, 2024 4:03 PM 2 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia continues its attempts to disrupt Ukraine's peace summit next month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31 during the joint press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian summit's participants in Stockholm.

The global peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland.

"Our diplomacy must be as effective as our weapons. The most important thing right now is the peace summit. It should become a truly global summit," Zelensky said.

"At this moment, we already have about 100 states and international organizations that will participate in the summit, but Russia is blackmailing some leaders and trying to block the participation of some countries."

The president said that Kyiv is still waiting for the responses from some of the partners.

"Today, we discussed how we can strengthen our peace efforts together," he added.

Zelensky previously ruled out Russia's participation in the event, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to disrupt the upcoming summit.

"Putin is desperately trying to derail the peace summit in Switzerland on June 15–16. He is scared of its success," Kuleba wrote on X.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Moscow has to be at a peace summit "sooner or later," even if it does not attend its first meeting.

China won’t attend Ukraine’s global peace summit, Reuters reports
One source said China had insisted the summit should be recognised by both Russia and Ukraine and both countries should participate.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:57 AM

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.