Russian attack on Kherson railway station kills 1, injures 4

by Asami Terajima December 26, 2023 9:23 PM 2 min read
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko (R) speaks to journalists outside of a district court, where an accused offender detonated an explosive device inside the building in Kyiv on July 5, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked a railway station full of people in Kherson late on Dec. 26, killing at least one person and wounding four others, Ukrainian officials said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that about 140 people were waiting for an evacuation train from heavily shelled Kherson. A police lieutenant evacuating civilians from the attack site was killed, and two more police officers and two civilians were wounded by shrapnel, he added.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the city with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs.

Ukrainian railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia said that the civilians are waiting for the situation to stabilize before being evacuated on buses to Mykolaiv in the neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast.

"The situation is under control, and the railroad is ready to continue running," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a Telegram statement.

0:00
/
The aftermath of Russia's attack on Kherson railway station on Dec. 26, 2023. (Video: Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin)

According to media reports, Russian forces had been attacking the Kherson area for a few hours late on Dec. 26. Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin earlier reported a civilian death at around noon in the village of Mykilske – about 20 kilometers northeast of the regional capital.

Since liberation, over 400 civilians were killed and over 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson, according to local authorities.

Author: Asami Terajima
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
