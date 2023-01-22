Zelensky on Unification Act anniversary: ‘Ukraine is united because it is strong. Ukraine is strong because it is united’

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the historic 1919 unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic passed on two pieces of wisdom to the next generations.

“If the struggle is not stopped, sooner or later a unified and independent state will be restored. If true unity is not attained, independence will be lost,” Zelensky said in an address to mark the 104th anniversary of the signing of the Unification Act.

On Feb. 24, Ukrainians proved that they had mastered the second, as it became a new revival of Ukrainian unity, he said.

“We are united because we are strong. We are strong because we are united,” Zelensky said.