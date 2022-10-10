Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
Zelensky on Russia's mass missile attack: 'They won't change our confidence in Ukraine's victory'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation standing outside his office in central Kyiv on Oct. 10, just blocks away from where missiles were falling earlier that day.
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to a mass missile attack that Russia launched against Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10.

Zelensky recorded a video address outside the President’s Office building in central Kyiv – only blocks away from where some of the missiles hit.

Zelensky said that Russia hit Ukrainian cities with dozens of missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones on Oct. 10, targeting civilians and energy facilities. Separetely, the commandment of the Ukrainian army said 75 missiles were launched, 41 of them intercepted by air defense.

According to Zelensky, Russia aims to destroy Ukraine’s energy system and to cause panic and chaos among people.

“They purposefully chose such a time and such targets to cause as much damage as possible,” he said.

Russian forces struck energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad oblasts and in the south of Ukraine, according to the President.

“There may be temporary power outages now, but there will never be interruptions in our confidence in (Ukraine’s) victory,” added Zelensky.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
