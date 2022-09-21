Zelensky on major prisoner swap with Russia: We value every life, will return everyone.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a major prisoner swap on Sept. 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address that the return of 215 POWs is a victory for Ukraine, but mainly, it's a victory for 215 families who will reunite with their loved ones.



"We remember all our people and try to save every Ukrainian," Zelensky said. "This is the essence of Ukraine, this is what distinguishes us from the enemy: We value every life and will do everything to save everyone who is in Russian captivity."

Ukraine returned 215 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, including 205 Ukrainians and 10 foreigners, on Sept. 21.

