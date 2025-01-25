Zelensky offers Ukraine as transit hub for Azerbaijani gas to Europe

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 25 that Ukraine is ready to facilitate the transit of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. Zelensky explained that he discussed this potential arrangement with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev during their recent meeting.

The president emphasized that Azerbaijan has significant export capacity, with the ability to send up to 25 billion cubic meters of gas, and that Ukraine can provide the necessary infrastructure to transport it, though not Russian gas.

"There is gas, there are supply routes from Azerbaijan. The key is having the political will to work for your people, not with Moscow for some shadowy benefit, as some figures in Eastern Europe do, Zelensky said.

Zelensky's remarks followed the suspension of Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine earlier this month, which caused dissatisfaction in Slovakia and Hungary, both of which had continued to receive substantial Russian gas deliveries.

Zelensky, speaking at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, noted that Ukraine was focused on providing quick solutions to the energy crisis in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, where Russia had also cut off gas supplies. He stressed that Ukraine would not allow Russia to profit from the situation but was willing to support Azerbaijan, Slovakia, and other European countries in this effort.

In December, Zelensky firmly rejected any renewal of the gas transit deal with Russia, saying: "We’re not going to extend the transit of Russian gas. We won't allow them to earn additional billions on our blood." His stance further complicated relations with Hungary, which has been a vocal supporter of Russia and has expressed concern over energy shortages.

The issue is expected to be a central topic when EU diplomats meet on Jan. 27 to discuss foreign policy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that he will veto the renewal of EU sanctions on Russia unless Ukraine agrees to reopen the gas pipeline and allow Central European countries, including Hungary, to import Russian gas.