Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive peace mediation proposal from China

by The Kyiv Independent March 25, 2023 1:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t receive a proposal to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia from China, he told the Japan News.

Zelensky said that he gave "straight messages" through the diplomatic channels that he wanted to speak with China's leader Xi Jinping but didn't get a response.

“I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn’t get a proposal to meet,” he said.

Zelensky also expressed skepticism about China’s 12-point proposal calling for a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, saying that “respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity” must come first.

China has so far refused to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and annexation of Ukrainian territories, which is at odds with respect for international law and sovereignty outlined in the plan.

Beijing's 12-point plan calls on all parties to respect the sovereignty of all nations, safeguard nuclear facilities, facilitate grain exports, and protect civilians and prisoners of war.

However, the proposal also urges abandoning "the Cold War mentality" and "stopping unilateral sanctions," rhetoric frequently used by Beijing to criticize the West's response to Russia's war.

Shortly after Xi's meeting with Putin in Moscow, U.S. President Joe Biden said that despite signs that China is considering stepping up its military support for Russia, the country hasn't so far moved to do so.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
