Zelensky: Military action in Transnistria impossible without Moldova's consent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out military action in Moldova's Russia-controlled region of Transnistria without Chisinau's consent, European Pravda reported on June 1.

Zelensky said this in response to a query at a press conference at the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova.

"Ukraine can react and help only if there is a request from the authorities of the Republic of Moldova," he said.

The president emphasized that Kyiv has no territorial claims on the territory of Transnistria and there had been no request made to Ukraine for military assistance from Chisinau.

Zelensky nevertheless said he believes in the reunification of Moldova after Ukraine's victory.

Transnistria is a breakaway region on the eastern bank of the Dniester River, internationally recognized as part of Moldova since 1991 and kept afloat with the help of the illegal presence of Russian troops.

On May 8, Leonid Manakov, who represents Transnistria in Moscow, requested more Russian "peacekeepers" due to what he called the "deteriorating security situation" in an interview with Russian state media.