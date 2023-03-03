Zelensky meets with Latvian President in Lviv

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Latvian President Egils Levits, and his wife Andra Levite honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv on March 3, the president's office reported.

Levits and Zelensky also signed a joint declaration confirming Latvia's full-fledged support for Ukraine's path to EU and NATO integration.

"Only with Ukraine in its composition will the European project become truly complete. Only with Ukraine in its composition will NATO become a truly strong defender of the peoples of Europe and our common values," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine's resistance against Russian aggression in the past year was proof of the country's dedication to Euro-Atlantic security.

Zelensky thanked Levits for Latvia's continued support of Ukraine even prior to the full-scale invasion.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian military and Ukraine's current defense needs, according to the president's office.