Zelensky meets with key allies in Washington

by Dmytro Basmat December 12, 2023 5:45 AM 2 min read
President Zelensky holds a meeting with leaders at the World Bank in Washington DC on Dec. 11, 2023. (President Zelensky/Telegram).
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a series of meetings with key allies in Washington on Dec. 11 seeking to secure additional support as U.S. aid funding remains in question.

During his visit, Zelensky held discussions with World Bank President Ajay Banga, focusing on strengthening Ukraine's financial system. The talks covered strategies for reinstating mortgage lending and exploring ways to utilize frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine's economy.

Later in the day, the President also met with the leaders of U.S. defense companies to discuss the further development of joint production in artillery ammunition, air defense and missile systems.

Zelensky's trip to Washington coincides with uncertainties surrounding future U.S. aid to Ukraine, with current funds nearly exhausted. The White House previously announced that President Biden had invited Zelensky to Washington to "underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion."

The meeting between Biden and Zelensky is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Zelensky aims to secure $61.4 billion in aid as part of the proposed $105 billion Israel-Ukraine aid package by the Biden administration.

Set to address the Senate on the morning of Dec. 12 and meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Zelensky will confront the challenge of garnering support with Republican lawmakers yet to commit to additional aid funding for Ukraine.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.