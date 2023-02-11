Zelensky meets with J.P. Morgan top managers over Ukraine’s reconstruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. largest investment company J.P. Morgan’s top managers and joined the company's online investment summit on Feb. 11, the President’s Office reported.

The summit gathered 200 large corporations, investors, and financial companies.

The parties reportedly discussed the creation of a platform to attract private capital to rebuild Ukraine and large investment projects in green energy, IT, and agricultural technologies.

The Economy Ministry said on Feb. 9 that J.P. Morgan would help Kyiv attract private investments for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the company that included an agreement to involve the U.S. investment company BlackRock.

J.P. Morgan will advise Ukraine on financial stabilization, obtaining sovereign credit ratings, managing state liquidity assets, digitilizing the economy, identifying opportunities to establish close economic ties with Europe, and creating an institution to guide and protect public and private sector investment.

In early December, the World Bank estimated that the cost of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction was upwards of 600 billion euros.

Following Russia’s continuous attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure since early October, the World Bank’s estimate of the cost of Ukraine’s post-war recovery had increased by over 200 billion euros since June, when the forecast was set at 350 billion euros.

