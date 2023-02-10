Economy Ministry: JP Morgan to help Ukraine attract investments for reconstruction

U.S. investment company J.P. Morgan will help Kyiv attract private investments for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Economy Ministry said on Feb. 9.

“The best recipe for the restoration of Ukraine is not only attracting public funds, but the mobilization of private capital,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko said that Ukraine urgently needs investment for reconstruction and post-war economic growth, identifying the following priority areas: energy, agriculture, natural resources, digital technology, and transportation, and other infrastructure.

J.P. Morgan will advise Ukraine on financial stabilization, obtaining sovereign credit ratings, managing state liquidity assets, digitilizing the economy, identifying opportunities to establish close economic ties with Europe, and creating an institution to guide and protect public and private sector investment and/or facilitate trade flows.