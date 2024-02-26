Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Bulgaria
Edit post

Zelensky meets with Bulgarian PM in Kyiv

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 6:04 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov (R) in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Kyiv on Feb. 26, after Denkov arrived in the capital earlier in the day along with a delegation of Bulgarian officials.

It was Denkov's first visit to Ukraine since he became the head of Bulgaria's government in June 2023. Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who left office in August 2022, visited Ukraine in April of that year.

Initially a hesitant partner, Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Ukraine as the war has progressed. Denkov's government took a decisively pro-Kyiv stance and committed arms supplies to Ukraine, despite opposition from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (not to be confused with the country's energy minister of the same name).

Zelensky thanked Denkov for "fruitful and practical talks" and expressed his appreciation for Bulgaria's support in helping "to expand trade flows and restore normal shipping in the Black Sea and Danube regions."

In turn, Denkov thanked Zelensky for the invitation to Kyiv, saying it "allowed me to see with my own eyes and feel with my heart your unjust suffering, but also your heroism and determination to conquer the future you long for."

Earlier in the day, Denkov visited the site of Russian attacks against Kyiv's Solomianskyi District on Jan. 2 in which two people were killed and dozens more injured.

Denkov also paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers along with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

As Bulgaria's government increasingly turns away from its historical ally Russia, it continues to face issues with Russian intelligence infiltration at home.

Bulgaria's security service announced in the morning of Feb. 26 that it had banned two Russian citizens from entering the EU over their suspected role in intelligence operations in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s Soviet stockpiles and large defense industry may be key to Ukraine’s success
Bulgaria has had to walk a fine line, trying to covertly support Ukraine without provoking Russia. The Balkan state has been historically influenced by Moscow. Opinions on Ukraine are split among its 6.7 million people, many of whom buy into Kremlin propaganda. The new coalition government elected…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:17 PM

Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's original proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:11 PM

Yermak: Ukraine working to restore operations at one airport.

Ukrainian authorities are working to restore operations at one of the country's airports once security issues are addressed, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said at the "Made in Ukraine" forum on Feb. 26, the Liga.net outlet reported.
1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
8:59 AM

US State Department condemns 'sham parliamentary elections' in Belarus.

Belarus opened polling stations for both the parliamentary and local elections on Feb. 25 amid condemnations from the Belarusian democratic opposition. The country is ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who uses rigged elections to solidify his regime rather than to provide a chance for actual democratic competition.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.