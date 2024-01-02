Skip to content
UPDATE: 2 killed, 49 injured in Russian attack against Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek January 2, 2024 1:04 PM 2 min read
Rescuers evacuate people from the multi-story building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district damaged in a Russian missile strike on Jan. 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people died, and 49 were injured in a multi-story residential building that caught on fire because of a Russian missile attack on Jan. 2, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Russia launched a massive missile strike against Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv on the morning of Jan. 2, injuring dozens and dealing extensive damage to residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Emergency services have contained the fire at the damaged building in the Solomianskyi district, the State Emergency Service said. Some 43 of the 49 victims have been hospitalized.

Over 130 of the building's residents have been evacuated, according to the State Emergency Service.

Several buildings in the Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts were also damaged, the mayor said.

Residents in some areas were left without power and water supply, Klitschko noted.

Elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, two people were killed and 16 were injured, including one child, according to the State Emergency Service.

Multiple buildings and over 60 cars were reportedly damaged in the region. Five residential buildings sustained damage in the city of Vyshneve due to falling debris, the officials said.

A number of settlements in the Brovary, Bucha, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts reported problems with power supply.

In a Russian attack on Kharkiv, a 91-year-old woman was killed, and 47 people were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces reportedly launched 99 missiles of various types, 72 of which were destroyed. Moscow targeted critical infrastructure, as well as industrial, civilian, and military facilities, the Air Force said.

Martin Fornusek
