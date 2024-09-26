The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Zelensky meets with Biden in Washington, presents 'victory plan'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 27, 2024 12:18 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., on Sept. 26, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26.

The two held talks "to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," the White House said in a statement.

Zelensky also presented Biden with his much-discussed victory plan.

The details of the plan have not yet been made public, but the White House said that the two leaders discussed its "diplomatic, economic, and military aspects."

Separately, Zelensky wrote on X that he and Biden had talked about "details to strengthen the plan, coordinated our positions, views, and approaches, and tasked our teams with holding consultations on the next steps."

"Russia will not prevail in (this) war," Biden said in the recorded remarks shared by Zelensky.

"Ukraine will prevail, and we will continue to stand by you every step of the way."

In response, Zelensky said that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and the U.S. have stood side-by-side from the very first moments of this terrible Russian invasion."

"Your determination is incredibly important for us to prevail."

During Zelensky's visit to the U.S., Ukraine received pledges of new military aid from allies, including almost $8 billion from the U.S., as well other aid from the U.K., Germany, and Canada.

The White House also said Biden would "host a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany (in October), where the two leaders will review progress on these consultations and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine."

The statement concluded with a declaration that "Biden is determined to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win."

What we know about the ‘victory plan’ Zelensky is presenting to Biden today
Though full details have not been revealed yet, the plan has been presented by Zelensky as a bit to force Russia into peace talks and a fair resolution
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
