US announces nearly $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova September 26, 2024 1:13 PM 2 min read
Ukraine supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate convenes on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth $7.9 billion on Sept. 26.

"I am grateful to U.S. President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress and both parties, Republican and Democrat, and the entire American people for today's announcement of significant defense aid to Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and the imposition of sanctions against Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Washington authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million the day before, on Sept. 25, amid Zelensky's ongoing visit to the U.S.

Biden said that the Pentagon will allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds by the end of 2024.

He authorized $5.5 billion in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA) "to ensure this authority does not expire." Another $2.4 billion are pledged through the USAI.

The new tranche will include an additional Patriot air defense battery, unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-ground munitions, as well as funds to strengthen Ukraine’s defense industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements.

Washington will also provide Kyiv with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munition "to enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities," Biden said.

The U.S. president also announced the expansion of training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots by supporting the training of an additional 18 next year.

"Through these actions, my message is clear: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," Biden said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
