Zelensky meets Stoltenberg, von der Leyen at Davos

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2024 12:14 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Jan. 16, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Jan. 16.

Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on Jan. 15 to attend the WEF, an annual event that gathers the world's government, business, and civil society leaders.

Zelensky met Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the event and attended the "CEOs for Ukraine" meeting with von der Leyen.

Zelensky said on X that he thanked Stoltenberg for NATO's "steadfast support" and discussed the situation on the front line.

He also "emphasized the need to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense" and "noted the significance of the UK-Ukraine security agreement."

According to media reports, Zelensky will make a speech at the WEF later in the afternoon and plans to meet Jamie Dimon, the billionaire CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
