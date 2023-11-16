Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly-appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv, Zelensky announced on Nov. 16.

Zelensky congratulated Cameron, who was appointed on Nov. 13, and thanked him for making Kyiv the destination of his first working trip.

"We are grateful for the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine. We are grateful for the warm welcome of Ukrainian citizens in the UK. And we are glad that you have come to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Cameron told Zelensky that although he "had some disagreements" with Boris Johnson, who was U.K. Prime Minister between 2019 and 2022, "his support for you was the finest thing."

"We will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support that you need, not just for this year and next year, but for however long it takes," Cameron said.

"I admire the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people."

The two discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, the security situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine's progress toward NATO membership, Zelensky said.

Cameron was U.K. Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016, and is no longer a member of parliament.

Upon his appointment as Foreign Secretary, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made Cameron a life peer, meaning he will have a permanent seat in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the U.K. parliament.