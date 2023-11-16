Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron

by Elsa Court November 16, 2023 11:30 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and newly-appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron meet in Kyiv, on Nov. 16, 2023. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly-appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv, Zelensky announced on Nov. 16.

Zelensky congratulated Cameron, who was appointed on Nov. 13, and thanked him for making Kyiv the destination of his first working trip.

"We are grateful for the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine. We are grateful for the warm welcome of Ukrainian citizens in the UK. And we are glad that you have come to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Cameron told Zelensky that although he "had some disagreements" with Boris Johnson, who was U.K. Prime Minister between 2019 and 2022, "his support for you was the finest thing."

"We will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support that you need, not just for this year and next year, but for however long it takes," Cameron said.

"I admire the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people."

The two discussed defense cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, the security situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine's progress toward NATO membership, Zelensky said.

Cameron was U.K. Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016, and is no longer a member of parliament.

Upon his appointment as Foreign Secretary, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made Cameron a life peer, meaning he will have a permanent seat in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the U.K. parliament.

UK targets Russian gold in new sanctions package
The British government has targeted Russian gold in a new set of sanctions, the U.K. Foreign Ministry announced on Nov. 8. The sanctions list includes 29 individuals and entities that support “Russia’s gold, oil, and strategic sectors,” ranging from Russian businesses and oligarchs to companies base…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:48 AM

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024.

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
10:57 PM

Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital.

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13. The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone attack.
9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.