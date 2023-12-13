Skip to content
Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2023 9:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and King Harald V of Norway on Dec. 13, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.

"I expressed gratitude for the Royal Family's solidarity with Ukraine and personal attention to supporting Ukrainians who fled war to Norway," Zelensky captioned a video of their meeting.

"I am grateful to the Norwegian people, government, and parliament for standing with Ukraine and establishing a long-term support program earlier this year."

Norway unveiled new aid for Ukraine on Dec. 13 as part of a previously announced multi-year support plan, including air defense equipment, humanitarian assistance, and increased munition production.

Following talks with Zelensky, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere unveiled key allocations of Oslo's five-year $6.8-billion Ukraine funding plan approved earlier this year.

Around $12 million is allocated as budget support for Ukrainian public services, including administration, healthcare, education, and pensions.

Norway will also disburse $273 million in budget support early next year through the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) under the World Bank.

Oslo further pledged additional NASAMS air defense equipment worth $30.5 million. Some will be sent from current stocks, while the rest will be commissioned from the industry for later delivery.

Zelensky also visited the Norwegian Parliament on Dec. 13,  where he met the parliament's president and leaders of political parties.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
