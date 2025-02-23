The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky willing to step down in exchange for peace

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2025 5:14 PM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to step down as president if it means “peace for Ukraine,” he said during the Ukraine: Year 2025 forum in Kyiv on Feb. 23.

Talks about elections in Ukraine have amplified in recent months despite martial law prohibiting them. Zelensky, who was elected in 2019 for five years, came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump who recently accused the Ukrainian leader of not wanting to hold elections.

“I am focusing on security today and not in 20 years time. I don’t plan to be in power for 10 years,” Zelensky told the forum.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that it won’t hold elections until the war is over, in line with martial law as Russia constantly bombards the country and occupies one-fifth of its territory.

With Trump amping up peace negotiations with Russia this month, many expect an election to follow shortly after a ceasefire is agreed.

These constraints have not stopped Trump from repeating Russian propaganda points and accusing Zelensky of being “a dictator.”

Ukrainian NGOs have said organizing an election during the war is “impossible,” as elections must be preceded by a stable ceasefire backed by security guarantees and proper preparations for the election process, including restoring relevant infrastructure.

Zelensky's administration pledged to hold elections "immediately" after the end of the war, thus allowing soldiers and refugees to safely take part in the vote as well.

"The Ukrainian consensus on elections no earlier than six months after the end of martial law is supported by the authorities, the opposition, and the society," the statement by the Ukrainian NGOs read.

According to a February survey, 69% of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should remain in office until the next elections can be held after the end of martial law. Several opposition politicians also supported this position, warning against Russian attempts to use the elections to divide society.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
