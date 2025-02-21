Over 130 Ukrainian NGOs say elections 'impossible' during war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 130 Ukrainian civil society organizations said that Russia's war of aggression makes it impossible for Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections while martial law is in effect in a joint statement published on Feb. 20.

"The legitimacy of the Ukrainian government is the exclusive prerogative of the Ukrainian people," the statement of the Ukrainian NGOs read.

The news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump denounced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator" while lambasting the country for not holding elections under daily Russian strikes and with one-fifth of its territory occupied.

Trump's statement echoes Russian narratives attacking Zelensky's presidential legitimacy. Ukraine was set to hold the presidential election in the spring of 2024, but the vote was postponed as martial law, imposed after the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, does not allow elections, according to Ukraine's constitution.

According to the NGO statement spearheaded by the Civil Network Opora, elections must be preceded by a stable ceasefire backed by security guarantees and proper preparations for the election process, including restoring relevant infrastructure.

The declaration names the lack of legal mechanisms for ensuring voter participation during wartime as the key obstacle.

Zelensky's administration pledged to hold elections "immediately" after the end of the war, thus allowing soldiers and refugees to safely take part in the vote as well.

"The Ukrainian consensus on elections no earlier than six months after the end of martial law is supported by the authorities, the opposition, and the society," the statement by the Ukrainian NGOs read.

According to a February survey, 69% of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should remain in office until the next elections can be held after the end of martial law. Several opposition politicians also supported this position, warning against Russian attempts to use the elections to divide society.