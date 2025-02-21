Skip to content
Over 130 Ukrainian NGOs say elections 'impossible' during war

by Martin Fornusek February 21, 2025 2:53 PM 2 min read
A man throws her ballot into the polling box at the station during the parliamentary elections in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 21, 2019. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Over 130 Ukrainian civil society organizations said that Russia's war of aggression makes it impossible for Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections while martial law is in effect in a joint statement published on Feb. 20.

"The legitimacy of the Ukrainian government is the exclusive prerogative of the Ukrainian people," the statement of the Ukrainian NGOs read.

The news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump denounced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator" while lambasting the country for not holding elections under daily Russian strikes and with one-fifth of its territory occupied.

Trump's statement echoes Russian narratives attacking Zelensky's presidential legitimacy. Ukraine was set to hold the presidential election in the spring of 2024, but the vote was postponed as martial law, imposed after the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, does not allow elections, according to Ukraine's constitution.

According to the NGO statement spearheaded by the Civil Network Opora, elections must be preceded by a stable ceasefire backed by security guarantees and proper preparations for the election process, including restoring relevant infrastructure.

The declaration names the lack of legal mechanisms for ensuring voter participation during wartime as the key obstacle.

Zelensky's administration pledged to hold elections "immediately" after the end of the war, thus allowing soldiers and refugees to safely take part in the vote as well.

"The Ukrainian consensus on elections no earlier than six months after the end of martial law is supported by the authorities, the opposition, and the society," the statement by the Ukrainian NGOs read.

According to a February survey, 69% of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should remain in office until the next elections can be held after the end of martial law. Several opposition politicians also supported this position, warning against Russian attempts to use the elections to divide society.

Elections in Ukraine — a guide for beginners (and US Presidents)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 launched an astonishing attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” with a “very low” approval rating that refuses to hold elections in Ukraine. The comments came a day after similar remarks made at the White House, in which Trump falsely
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:48 AM

UK, Norway discuss Arctic defense pact over Russian threat.

"With Russia continuing to militarise the High North and Arctic, this new agreement will boost security for the U.K., Norway, and our NATO allies, bolstering defenses on NATO’s northern flank," the British government said in a statement.
10:27 AM

Trump-Putin meeting depends on progress on ending war, Rubio says.

"The only way is to test them (Russia), to basically engage them and say, okay, are you serious about ending the war, and if so, what are your demands. Are your public demands and your private demands different?" U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. "It may turn out that they don’t want to end the war."
9:51 AM

Ukraine launching faster drone supply model for military.

According to the new model, military units will be able to choose the unmanned systems best suited to their needs. The system also aims to support manufacturers through advance orders, allowing them to plan for scaling up their production.
