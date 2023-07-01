Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky imposes sanctions against 189 Russians and founder of Georgian Airways

by Asami Terajima July 1, 2023 1:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 1 signed a decree imposing sanctions against 189 Russian nationals, two Belarusians, and Tamaz Gaiashvili, the founder of privately-owned Georgian Airways that is now flying to Russia.

Zelensky also imposed sanctions against nearly 300 companies linked to Russia and its war against Ukraine. Almost all of them are Russian companies, including Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, Russia's largest space industry company.

According to the approved proposals on the President's Office website, the sanctions are to last for 10 years.

More than a year into the full-scale war, Russia abolished its four-year-old direct flight ban with Georgia and lifted all visa requirement for Georgian nationals in May.

The controversial Russian initiative allows Georgian Airways to offer Russians transit flights via Tbilisi to other destinations – such as Paris, as many Western countries banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace.

The newly sanctioned individuals include Russia's Pavel Shatskikh, the director of the Kazan plant Elektropribor, a leading Russian aircraft enterprise, as well as Belarus' scientist Aleksei Shkadarevich, the director of LEMT Scientific and Technical Center in Minsk.

Earlier, Zelensky on May 27 signed a decree approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 51 people and 220 Russian and Belarusian entities.

The May sanctions targeted a number of plants, such as the Minsk automobile and mechanical plans, the Belarusian aircraft repair plant, and the Russian Karachev "Elektrodetal" plant.

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.