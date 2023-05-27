Zelensky imposes new sanctions against Russian, Belarusian entities

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on May 27, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 51 people and 220 Russian and Belarusian entities.

The new sanctions target a number of plants, such as the Minsk automobile and mechanical plans, the Belarusian aircraft repair plant, and the Russian Karachev "Elektrodetal" plant.

Other sanctions imposed by Zelensky earlier in May, targeted former lawmaker Andrii Derkach, Aliona Shutova, the daughter of former Defense Minister Pavlo Lebedev, the entities of the former lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian businessman Evgeny Giner and his family.

The U.S. government has called Derkach "a Russian agent" and imposed sanctions against him in 2020, accusing him of trying to interfere in U.S. elections. Derkach and Medvedchuk were charged with high treason.

The sanctions also target the Ukrainian assets of Russian business people and related entities abroad.

"We are launching the procedure of confiscation of the Russian share. It will work for Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky said in his evening address on May 12.