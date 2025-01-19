Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian propaganda, Sanctions, National Security and Defense Council
Zelensky imposes new sanctions on pro-Russian propagandists

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2025 3:28 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing new sanctions on pro-Russian propagandists, he announced on Jan. 19.

"We are blocking propagandists working for Russia, people who have gone over to the enemy's side, and those who help Russia continue the war," Zelensky said in a video address posted on Facebook.

The decree puts into effect a decision made earlier by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

He also noted that the country is working to deprive them of state awards, specifically mentioning the Hero of Ukraine title.

Last month, Ukraine's parliament voted to request that Zelensky to strip the Hero of Ukraine award from parliamentary member Yuriy Boyko. Boyko had days earlier repeated Russian propaganda talking points on social media about "radicals" controlling the streets in Ukraine.

Boyko previously led the former pro-Russian political party Opposition Platform — For Life, which was banned by the Supreme Court following Russia's full-scale invasion.

He was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine in 2004 during his tenure as head of Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz.

"There are still many names in the request for the revocation of awards," lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said after the parliamentary vote.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

