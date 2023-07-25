Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU charges ex-MP Muraiev with treason

by Martin Fornusek July 25, 2023 9:10 PM 2 min read
Yevhen Muraiev
Yevhen Muraiev, an ex-deputy of the Ukrainian parliament, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Uknown Soldier on June 22, 2019. (Photo credit: Alexey Ivanov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed on July 25 that it charged the former leader of the now-banned pro-Russian Nashi party Yevhen Muraiev with high treason.

According to the SBU, Muraiev was involved in subversive activities against Ukraine and is under suspicion of treason and discrimination of Ukrainian citizens based on racial, national, religious, or regional identity or other grounds.

The Security Service noted that Muraiev used his media empire, including the Nash TV channel, to disseminate pro-Russian narratives. In particular, it distorted information about the situation in the country and its perception abroad, the SBU wrote.

The Nash news channel was sanctioned by Ukrainian authorities in February 2022

According to the SBU, the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

Muraiev was a lawmaker between 2012 and 2019, and later led the pro-Russian Nashi party until it was banned in June 2022.

Shortly before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.K. Foreign Office warned that the Kremlin intends to install Muraiev as the head of the Russian puppet regime in Kyiv.

According to media reports, Muraiev left Ukraine in May 2022. The SBU searched the ex-lawmaker's properties in November 2022, discovering cash, including Russian rubles, weapons, computer equipment, and mobile phones.

Author: Martin Fornusek
