Zelensky imposes sanctions against Russian athletes, search engines

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on April 15, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on more than 690 Russian individuals and legal entities.

According to the documents published on the president’s website, sanctions were imposed on a number of Russian athletes, as well as Russian search engines such as Rambler and Yandex.

Zelensky has not commented on the new sanctions yet.

On April 1, Zelensky imposed sanctions on more than 650 individuals and legal entities “working for Russian aggression,” as well as those connected to the Russian military industry.

“And none of those who help terrorists, work for them, supply or produce weapons for terror will escape responsibility,” he said in a video address.