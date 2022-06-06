Zelensky: if Ukrainian army loses control of Sievierodonetsk, returning to it will be costly.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, if the Russian military fully captured the city, Ukraine would need five times more equipment and people for a counter-offensive. “If we decide to attack later, we will lose much more,” he said. Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast is currently the focal point of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Some observers have called on the Ukrainian army to withdraw from Sieverodonetsk to Lysychansk, which is separated from it by a river and is easier to defend.