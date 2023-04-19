Zelensky visits Volyn Oblast to discuss socio-economic, security situations

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Volyn Oblast in northwest Ukraine to discuss the socio-economic and security situations there, the President's Office reported on April 19.

Yurii Pohuliaiko, the head of the Volyn Oblast Military Administration, briefed Zelensky on defensive engineering structures and other fortifications that have been implemented to safeguard infrastructure in the region bordering Belarus and Poland.

Zelensky, Pohuliaiko, and other participants of the meeting discussed the issues faced by customers officers at the border, along with the State Emergency Service's work in protecting the civilian population.

The responsibilities and readiness of the "Volyn" operational group of troops was also a topic of discussion, as was strengthening Volyn Oblast's border security.

Volyn Oblast shares a border with Belarus. While Belarus has not formally entered Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has permitted Russian troops to be stationed there and for Russia to launch missile and drone attacks at Ukraine from Belarusian territory.