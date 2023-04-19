Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky visits Volyn Oblast to discuss socio-economic, security situations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 4:55 PM
President Volodymyr Zelensky on a working visit to Volyn Oblast on April 19, 2023. (Photo: President's Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Volyn Oblast in northwest Ukraine to discuss the socio-economic and security situations there, the President's Office reported on April 19.

Yurii Pohuliaiko, the head of the Volyn Oblast Military Administration, briefed Zelensky on defensive engineering structures and other fortifications that have been implemented to safeguard infrastructure in the region bordering Belarus and Poland.

Zelensky, Pohuliaiko, and other participants of the meeting discussed the issues faced by customers officers at the border, along with the State Emergency Service's work in protecting the civilian population.

The responsibilities and readiness of the "Volyn" operational group of troops was also a topic of discussion, as was strengthening Volyn Oblast's border security.

Volyn Oblast shares a border with Belarus. While Belarus has not formally entered Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has permitted Russian troops to be stationed there and for Russia to launch missile and drone attacks at Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
