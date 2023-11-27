Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky said on Nov. 27.

Ahead of the European Council meeting in December, Zelensky said they discussed Ukraine's progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission for the start of negotiations on joining the EU.

"Our country will continue to fulfill all its commitments, in particular those pertaining to national minority rights and strengthening anticorruption institutions," Zelensky said.

Both Ukraine and Moldova received recommendations from the European Commission on Nov. 8 to begin formal negotiations on their accession to the European Union.

“Today is a historic day, because today the Commission recommends that the council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and with Moldova," Von der Leyen said.

"Ukraine has completed...well over 90% of the necessary steps that we set out last year in our report."

Ukraine expects a formal decision from the European Council in mid-December.