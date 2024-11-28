Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
'Putin wants to escalate' before Trump takes office — Zelensky hits back at Oreshnik threats

by Kateryna Denisova November 28, 2024 10:10 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to media during an EU Summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the EU Council headquarter in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 17, 2024. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to escalate the war in Ukraine so that U.S. President Donald Trump fails to end the full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 28.

Zelensky's comments come in response to Putin's fresh threats to target "decision-making centers" in Kyiv and Ukrainian military facilities with Oreshnik, Russia's new intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

"(Putin) is aiming to disrupt the efforts of President Trump that are sure to come after his inauguration," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Putin wants to escalate the situation now so that President Trump fails to end the war."

Speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia's military leadership is now "choosing targets" in Ukraine to hit them with Oreshnik.

Zelensky called Putin's actions "pressure" to force Trump to accept Russia's terms.

On the campaign trail, Trump has criticized military support provided to Ukraine by Joe Biden's administration and pledged to get the U.S. "out" of the war. While the details of his plans remain elusive, some reports indicate this would entail forcing Ukraine to cede territory and at least temporarily give up on its NATO accession plans.

Russia first launched Oreshnik in an attack against the city of Dnipro on Nov. 21. Shortly thereafter, Putin claimed that "there are currently no ways of countering this weapon," which later was refuted by Zelensky.

Russia's Oreshnik attack followed Kyiv's first successful strike on a military target on Russian soil using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry admitted more such strikes against targets in Kursk and Bryansk oblasts had followed later.

‘Don’t overreact’ — Oreshnik missile isn’t as new as Russia claims, experts say
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21 announced his country had launched a new type of missile in an attack on Ukraine, a demonstration of military might meant to deter Kyiv’s allies from further support against his full-scale invasion. “There are currently no ways of countering this weapon.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

News Feed

9:15 PM

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192,000) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

