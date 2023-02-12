Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Global sanctions must be imposed on Russia's nuclear industry.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 10:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Feb. 12 that Ukraine is doing its best to ensure that global sanctions are imposed on Russia's nuclear industry.

He said that “Russia's nuclear blackmail of the world must be punished,” recalling Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in March.

“It is not easy. There is some resistance,” Zelensky said. “But there was a time when other restrictions against Russia also seemed difficult to impose. They (other countries) gave up, and now sanctions are already in place.”

On Feb. 5, Ukraine imposed sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry targeting 200 Russian entities, including Russia's state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, which will be in effect for 50 years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
