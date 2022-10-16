Zelensky: Fierce fighting continues in Donbas, including against Russian prisoners

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the heaviest fighting continues in two cities in Donetsk Oblast, Soledar and Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military is holding off Russians, including 2,000 prisoners, who were sent to war against Ukraine and promised amnesty.

“This is how Russia sponsors terror, it looks for killers in prisons and promises them freedom if they kill again,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Ukrainian soldiers were able to conduct a successful offensive destroying Russian military equipment and capturing Russian soldiers in Kherson Oblast.