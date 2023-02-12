Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky dismisses National Guard deputy commander reportedly in charge of logistics

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 11:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Dziuba, Ukraine’s National Guard deputy commander, on Feb. 11.

Zelensky’s executive order didn't specify the reasons for the dismissal, though Dziuba was reportedly in charge of military logistics.

Earlier, Zelensky held several meetings with the security and defense agencies concerning various areas, including personnel policy, the interaction between state institutions, and “the purity of agencies’ work.”

The National Guard is a part of the Interior Ministry and responsible for public security. Its personnel is also fighting on the front lines.

On Jan. 24, Zelensky launched the most significant government reshuffle since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war. A deputy head of the President's Office, a deputy prosecutor general, several deputy ministers, and several governors were ousted following several scandals, including corruption.

In late January, the Defense Ministry was beset by a high-profile corruption scandal that led to the firing of several top officials. Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA reported on Jan. 21 that the Defense Ministry procured large amounts of food products for the military at inflated prices. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has since opened an investigation into the alleged scheme.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Defense Ministry allegedly buys food supplies for military at inflated prices
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.