Saturday, January 21, 2023

Media: Defense Ministry buys food for soldiers at inflated prices.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 3:17 pm
Ukrainian newspaper Zn.Ua reported on Jan. 21 that Ukraine's Defense Ministry purchases food for the military at prices that are between two and three times higher than those at Kyiv grocery stores. 

This indicates a possible corruption scheme, according to Zn.Ua. The Defense Ministry has not commented on the issue yet. 

Zn.Ua reported that it had obtained a 2023 Defense Ministry contract for food procurement from its sources in the military. 

The newspaper says the contract for a total of Hr 13.16 billion was concluded on Dec. 23 and envisages food deliveries to Ukrainian soldiers stationed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy oblasts. 

The contract does not stipulate food supply to the front-line areas where “the delivery alone can make any purchase more expensive,” Zn.Ua said.

According to the report, the Defense Ministry agreed to pay Hr 17 for one egg, while its price at one of the capital’s stores is about Hr 7. 

A kilogram of potatoes to be ordered for Ukrainian soldiers costs Hr 22, while the price in Kyiv grocery stores is about Hr 9, Zn.Ua reported.




The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

