Zelensky dismisses 4 National Guard deputy commanders

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a series of executive orders on Friday, announcing the dismissal of four deputy commanders within the National Guard, New Voice reported on Nov. 24.

Among those removed from their positions were key leaders in the National Guard's hierarchy, including the first Deputy Commander, Yuriy Kondratyuk, as well as deputies Oleksandr Nabok, Oleg Sahon, and Mykola Mykolenko. The presidential decrees did not provide any specific reasons for their dismissal.

To replace the outgoing deputies, President Zelensky appointed Vadym Gladkov as the new first deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard, while Oleksandr Bilous and Oleksiy Osipenko will take on the roles of deputy commanders.

The changes in the National Guard's leadership follow the appointment of Oleksandr Pivnenko as the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine this past July. The reshuffling also follows reported changes in February, where the National Guard deputy commander responsible for logistics was reportedly dismissed.

The National Guard is a part of the Interior Ministry and is responsible for public security. Its personnel are also fighting on the front lines of Russia's war on Ukraine.