Zelensky dismisses 4 National Guard deputy commanders

by Dmytro Basmat November 25, 2023 1:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a series of executive orders on Friday, announcing the dismissal of four deputy commanders within the National Guard, New Voice reported on Nov. 24.

Among those removed from their positions were key leaders in the National Guard's hierarchy, including the first Deputy Commander, Yuriy Kondratyuk, as well as deputies Oleksandr Nabok, Oleg Sahon, and Mykola Mykolenko. The presidential decrees did not provide any specific reasons for their dismissal.

To replace the outgoing deputies, President Zelensky appointed Vadym Gladkov as the new first deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard, while Oleksandr Bilous and Oleksiy Osipenko will take on the roles of deputy commanders.

The changes in the National Guard's leadership follow the appointment of Oleksandr Pivnenko as the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine this past July. The reshuffling also follows reported changes in February, where the National Guard deputy commander responsible for logistics was reportedly dismissed.

The National Guard is a part of the Interior Ministry and is responsible for public security. Its personnel are also fighting on the front lines of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine news

3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
12:59 PM

Borrell: Putin will 'continue war until final victory'.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Guardian on Dec. 24.
12:30 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 23, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 23, injuring five people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. Five men, aged 35, 49, 50, and 56, who were working at the time of the attack, suffered injuries of varying degrees.
7:49 PM

Explosions rock Kherson, causing multiple fires.

Multiple fires are burning in several residential neighborhoods in Kherson after "mass strike" by Russian forces in the early evening on Dec. 23, the head of the city's military administration announced on Telegram.
