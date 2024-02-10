Zelensky discusses Ukraine's defense needs with Macron by telephone

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Feb. 10 that he had a "very positive and focused call" with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the situation along the front line.

Ukraine's defense needs encompass drones, artillery, ammunition, electronic warfare capabilities, and a spectrum of air defense systems, varying from portable to long-range, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky and Macron also reportedly discussed preparing a bilateral document outlining security commitments, drawing from the principles outlined in the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

G7 leaders presented the declaration at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. The Group of Seven comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the EU.

The declaration envisages that each member would focus on long-term bilateral cooperation to help Ukraine build up a military force capable of defending the country and deterring future Russian aggression.

The cooperation would include providing modern military equipment on land, in the air, and at sea, training, intelligence sharing, developing resistance to cyber and hybrid threats, supporting Ukraine's defense industrial base, and interoperability with NATO forces.

"Such security agreements demonstrate Europe's leadership, motivate Ukrainian society and warriors, and send a strong signal to Russia about Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.