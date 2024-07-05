Zelensky discusses new package of solutions to overcome energy crisis

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 5 that he had discussed details of a new package of measures to help Ukraine cope with the ongoing energy crisis.

During his daily address, Zelensky said he had discussed with officials how to support people, communities and businesses "in conditions of severe electricity shortages."

"There are already changes to the legislation that have been prepared and will be voted on," he said.

"There is a government decision. There are new credit programs – completely interest-free loans for people and cheap and favorable loans for businesses. All this should work as soon as possible."

Since spring, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid, leading to blackouts.

Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15, after which the situation continued to worsen, especially after a Russian mass missile attack caused further damage across the country on May 31.

The state of Ukraine's electricity grid is expected to improve in August, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainska Pravda on July 1.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, he said.